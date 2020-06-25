Thursday night at Lakeside Park in Big Lake is the place to be this summer.
The Legacy Foundation of Big Lake is bringing its annual Music in the Park music series to Lakeside Park from 7-8:30 p.m. each Thursday night from July 2 to August 13.
Music begins July 2 on the night of Big Lake’s new one-time summer celebration, Freedom Fest. Outside Recess will take the stage, followed by a highly antictipated fireworks display at 10:30 p.m.
On July 9, Shane Martin headlines Music in the Park, followed by Lady Luck on July 16. On July 21, sounds of Band 51 will fill the park, while the Rockin’ Hollywoods bring decades of providing music across the Twin Cities and upper midwest to the Big Lake waterfront.
On August 6, the Plott Hounds perform. The Thrillbillies close out Music in the Park on August 13.
Here’s a look at the bands performing during Music in the Park.
OUTSIDE RECESS:
Outside Recess is a band made up of area teachers.
The band is a rock ‘n roll cover band that plays a wide variety of high energy rock ‘n roll from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.
Outside Recess will get Lakeside Park rocking with a playlist that includes hits from bands like Journey, Poison, REO, Bon Jovi, Mellencamp, STYX, Night Ranger, Prince, AC/DC, The Outfield, Bryan Adams and many more.
The band states on its website, “Bring the joy of recess back into your life and attend a “session” near you, and see for yourself how much teachers rock!”
SHANE MARTIN:
Martin is a familiar name in Monticello and after serving as an opening act at recent RiverFest street dance. Martin has also been the headline act at the “Party With a Purpose” event in Monticello.
Shane Martin is billed as one of the top draws in the Midwest with a unique blend of modern country rock and plays about over 200 shows per year.
“From sharing the stage with numerous national acts to captivating audiences at festivals or in a packed venue, Shane Martin concerts are a high energy good time that gets crowds on their feet dancing, singing along and always leave them wanting more,” Martin’s website states.
LADY LUCK:
Lady Luck plays classic rock, pop, and new rock.
Lady Luck brings to the stage the 80s Rock that you love and the new rock with an edge. The band features one of the Twin Cities’ hottest female singers in Leisha Gust, who was Miss Minnesota International in 2008. Lady Luck also features some of the area’s most accomplished rock musicians in Brad Foss on bass guitar and vocals, Krister Pihl on guitar and vocals and Craig Olson on drums.
BAND 51:
Like all the performers on the Music in the Park stage this year, Band 51 returns to Big Lake after playing Music in the Park in 2019.
Band 51 plays a wide variety of favorite cover tunes, from classic rock to modern alternative rock, classic country to modern country, and some added flavors of funk, blues and rockabilly. The band covers The Rolling Stones, Beatles, Jefferson Airplane, Pink, Grace Potter, Katy Perry, Johnny Cash, Carrie Underwood, Gretchen Wilson, Lady Antebellum, Bowie, the Cars, Talking Heads, Meghan Trainor, Elle King and many more.
ROCKIN’ HOLLYWOODS:
The Rockin’ Hollywoods present “Solid Gold Rock N’ Roll” from the 1950’s to the 1980’s with an energy and excitement that captivates audiences of all ages. Formed in 1973, the band utilizes some costuming, very physical choreography and staging, with great vocals and musicianship, gaining them critical and popular praise. The Rockin’ Hollywoods have been inducted into the “Minnesota Music Hall of Fame” and the “Minnesota Rock & Country Hall of Fame.”
THE PLOTT HOUNDS:
Coming together on the Mississippi River in 2014 The Plott Hounds have created a dedicated grassroots following with their blend of Southern Rock & Roll, hints of Funky Blues and paying homage to the Outlaw Country legends of old.
The Plott Hounds addictive energy has paved their way to join the stage with names that started off as heroes and inspirations like Cody Canada, Band of Heathens, Charlie Daniels, Jason Boland and more.
Additionally, the band has been recognized by the Midwest Country Music Association in 2018 as winners in the categories of: “Band of the Year and, “Album of the Year (Lost Summer Day). In 2019, the MWCMA has recognized The Plott Hounds as award winners in the categories of: “Entertainer of the Year” & “Album of the Year (Damn The Wind). According to the Plott Hounds website, Saving Country Music recently tabbed The Plott Hounds as one of the new bands rising with the torch in the world of Southern Rock n Roll.
THRILLBILLIES:
With years of experience and virtuosity, Thrillbillies brings you the best in up-tempo, country dance music...along with a few surprises. Exceptional musical abilities, amazing harmonies, professional sound and lights, and a fun, party attitude make this group perfect for Big Lake’s Music in the Park.
The band states on its website, “Having honed their sets after years of experience these fellas are committed to providing the best in dancing, party crowd, fun-loving country music. With songs you want to sing along with and dance to, Thrillbillies upbeat attitude and exciting stage presence plays with the crowd and not to them. It’s a party for everyone!”
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
