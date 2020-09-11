A road improvement project much anticipated by residents of a Monticello mobile home community commenced on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has broke ground on a multifaceted highway improvement project that will improve the safety of motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians along Highway 25, including the Kjellberg Court area.
The project comes after resident concerns were raised at a January 23 meeting between Kjellberg residents, MnDOT and the City of Monticello.
The meeting was held following a August 21, 2019 crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist who was riding home to the mobile home park at night when hit by a car on an unlit portion of the highway near the entrance to Kjellberg Court.
A key component of the project is the installation of new overhead lighting at the intersection of Highway 25 and 600th Street/Kjellberg Court. Under a cooperative construction agreement between MnDOT and the City of Monticello, MnDOT will install the lighting system, then turn ownership of the system over to the City of Monticello, which will maintain and operate the system.
Plans call for two street lights to be installed along both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 25 near Kjellberg Court. Two street lights will also be installed about a quarter of a mile southwest of Kjellberg Court where a traffic turnaround is located.
In addition to the lighting project, safety improvements will be made to the Highway 25 corridor near Kjellberg’s park.
MnDOT will be installing curb bulb-outs and ADA-compliant curb ramps at the intersection of Highway 25 and the private road entrances into Kjellberg Court. The bulb-outs, also known as curb extensions, extend the sidewalk and narrow the roadway in a way that reduces the crossing distance and allows pedestrians and drivers to see each other better.
MnDOT is also installing reflective posts called tubular delineators along the right sides, or fog lines, of Highway 25 near Kjellberg Court.
As part of the project, MnDOT will condiuct speed studies after installation of the safety measures to gauge their effectiveness.
Based on the effectiveness of these safety measures, they could be left as permanent features, or amended to further improve the safety on Highway 25 near the Kjellberg mobile home community.
