Big Lake’s Liberty Elementary School is celebrating “I Love to Read Week” this week with special book-reading days throughout the week. On Monday, Feb. 10, media specialist Anna Hazard dressed as a mouse in recognition of one of the students’ favorite books, “If you give a Mouse a Cookie.” Pictured with Anna Hazard are Liberty students Jantzen and Norah.
