Nineteen members of the Big Lake High School choirs and bands participated in the Mississippi 8 honor band and choir festival at Chisago Lakes HS on Monday, January 20, 2020. Students worked with renowned college conductors throughout the day, and performed a finale concert in the evening.

Big Lake Honor Choir

Big Lake High School Honor Choir members are pictured from pictured left to right: Back row: Zachary Kueh, Sabastian Vongphakdy, Jonah Overby, Ava Wacker. Front row: Layla Murray, Alexys Erickson, Rose Bailey, Ryan Weber.
Big Lake Honor Band

Big Lake High School Honor Band members are pictured from pictured left to right: Back row: Avery Hunt, McKenna Peterson, Adam Rempel, Mason Krause, Noah Hart (member of the honor jazz band), Elissa Wennblom Front row: Hannah Renslow, Hailey Crowe, Erin Rootes, Victoria Olson, Erika Werner.

 

