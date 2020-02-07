Nineteen members of the Big Lake High School choirs and bands participated in the Mississippi 8 honor band and choir festival at Chisago Lakes HS on Monday, January 20, 2020. Students worked with renowned college conductors throughout the day, and performed a finale concert in the evening.
