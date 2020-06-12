It was exciting to host our first Parking Lot Bingo event this past Tuesday and it went pretty well, thanks to the wonderful volunteers who helped. Bingo is played in the Monticello Community Center west parking lot at 10 a.m. and will continue to be every Tuesday until further notice. People age 55+ are welcome to play, it’s free, and we will have prizes. We are limiting this activity to 15 cars and you do have to call the center weekly at 763-295-2000 to sign up in advance. Please leave a message if I am not able to answer the phone. People do need to stay in their cars, and we will direct you where to park. We will provide the bingo cards and will be using a portable PA system. Honk once to have a number repeated and twice if you get bingo. This event will be cancelled if the weather is not cooperating and you can call the center the morning of bingo if it’s questionable. Please keep in mind that there will be no bathroom facilities available. Check it out, and I hope to see you at Parking Lot Bingo!
If you are on Facebook be sure to check out the senior center’s page. It has up to date information on senior center events. It also has links to lots of websites and virtual programming you can take advantage of.
Just a reminder that our HOME Program has resumed normal service. This wonderful program can assist you with maintenance and cleaning indoors and outdoors. Our staff take precautions to ensure everyone is safe when providing services. The HOME Program is now offering a donation-based service to offer tech support by phone and in your home, and our service area now covers Big Lake residents in Sherburne County! Contact Joe, our program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information, or apply online
https://seniorcommunity.org/services/home-chores/#home-app-form I am so thankful that we have this program available in our area, thanks to Senior Community Services, the non-profit agency that I have worked for the past 28+ years!
We want to thank the members of AFSCME Local 1898 for the $100 donation they made to our center last week. We sure do appreciate the financial support they gave our center.
You can call the center at 763-295-2000 if you need food or household supplies and are unable to get them. We have a good supply of masks at our center and I sure appreciate the talented people who have been making them for us. We do have about 20 kid’s masks – if your grandkids need any, let me know. I am at the senior center a few days a week and the others I am working remotely from home. If you call the center and no one answers, please leave a message and I will return your call.
Stay safe and healthy, my friends.
