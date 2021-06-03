Those who travel through the Highway 10 work zone between the Lake Orono bridge and Lowell Avenue in Elk River will see some changes Thursday, June 3, as all three lanes—one eastbound, two westbound—begin to shift to the eastbound side of the road to reconstruct the westbound side through mid-August.
The traffic switch will take several days. Daily commuters will encounter changes throughout each day. On Thursday, June 3 the eastbound lane will shift to the outside, along the shoulder. Eastbound Highway 10 will remain one lane of traffic, 24/7, through early November.
On Monday, June 7 the westbound lanes will begin to shift, and motorists can expect periodic lane closures. Once shifted, westbound Highway 10 will be open to two lanes of traffic through mid-August. MnDOT advises motorists to slow down and be alert when traveling through the temporary crossovers west of Jackson Avenue and west of Xenia Avenue.
Cross street access open at the Highway 10 signalized intersections at Upland Avenue and Proctor Avenue, follow alternate route signs to businesses. Also, be alert for pedestrians crossing or along the road.
At busy times, traffic may slow down or suddenly stop in front of you. Watch for workers, equipment and follow construction signs. For more Highway 10 project information, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/h10elkriver, or contact MnDOT Construction Project Manager Rob Abfalter, at 320-223-6617 or robert.abfalter@state.mn.us.
When complete in early November, the project will provide a smoother road surface and improve motorist and pedestrian access and safety along one mile of Highway 10.
For current construction in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/construct/. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, call 5-1-1 or visit 511mn.org.
