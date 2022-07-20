Hanna Klimmek shed the interim city administrator title July 13 when the Big Lake City Council appointed Klimmek to the permanent position as city administrator.
Klimmek, formerly Big Lake’s community development director and executive director of the Big Lake Economic Development Authority, replaces Clay Wilfahrt, who left the city earlier this year to become the assistant county administrator for Wright County in Buffalo.
On July 13 the City Council approved an employment agreement with Kliimek that was negotiated by Klimmek and the city attorney. The Council authorized those negotiations on June 21.
Klimmek’s contract, at $129,269 per year, became effective Sunday, July 17.
The motion to appoint Klimmek to the position of city administrator passed unanimously.
Klimmek thanked the City Council for its support of her during her term as interim city administrator. She also thanked city staff.
“It’s really been a team effort here and will contuinue to be a team effort in moving things forward,” Klimmek said.
“I’m excited to be continue to serve the City of Big Lake in this new capacity,” she added.
“Welcome aboard,” exclaimed Mayor Paul Knier.
“You’re gonna love it here,” Knier said to laughs, because even though Klimmek’s position is new, she’s been a longtime employee of the city.
As a result of hiring Klimmek as city administrator, the City Council authorized filling the vacant position of community development director. Staff was directed to advertise the position opening.
