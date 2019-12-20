Congratulations to Great River Spine & Sport and Dr. Scott Schulz for receiving the 2019 Member of the Year Award from the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce. Great River Spine & Sport was nominated and approved by fellow members of the Big Lake Chamber for its many activities in volunteering and sponsoring events. Dr. Scott Schultz has been on the chamber board for five years and chair for two years. Schultz was also chair of this past year’s first annual chamber golf outing. It was very successful and was well organized. Schultz was key in the beginning and the continued support of the chamber Christmas tree decorating program at Browns Park.
