Great River Regional Library (GRRL) is excited to announce its first-ever streaming service! The streaming service “Hoopla” is now available to access by using your library card.
Hoopla will give you the ability to check out a variety of videos and movies with no waiting. Library card holders will be able to enjoy 4 downloads per month. The website hoopladigital.com explains the service “to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows to enjoy on your computer, tablet, or phone – and even your TV! With no waiting, titles can be streamed immediately, or downloaded to phones or tablets for offline enjoyment later.” Content can be accessed through the website or via the Hoopla app available in the Apple and/or Google Play store.
Collection Development Librarian, Amy Schrank, says, “The simultaneous access is a great asset. The content contained in hoopla is a mix of educational and popular which is of interest to the broadest spectrum of our patrons.” Our librarians are excited to offer a streaming service to our communities that will serve everyone. With a large variety of books, movies, and TV shows, there’s so many options – and all free!
This service has become a reality thanks to the library’s generous donors. They have helped the library go above and beyond the books to meet the needs of the community. We would also like to thank the Great River Regional Library Board of Trustees for helping make this happen. GRRL is excited to offer this new service.
Learn more about GRRL’s new streaming service at griver.org/services
Great River Regional Library (GRRL) provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright Counties. GRRL2GO is a locker system that allows you to pick up items at the Sartell Community Center. GRRL supplies the residents of Central Minnesota with nearly 1 million books, CDs and DVDs, 250 public computers, programming and information services.
