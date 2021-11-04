In November each year, the Great River Regional Library (GRRL) begins its Year-End Campaign fundraiser, but the 2021 campaign is extra unique.
GRRL plans to announce the extension of its “fines free” efforts in 2022, but the library needs your help to get there. With the help of generous donors like you, we can remove the financial barrier of fines to allow everyone to explore, learn, and connect in their community.
“Fines Free,” the popular buzzword amongst libraries across the nation, is the removal of overdue fines on late materials. This means that there will no longer be a fine on your checked out materials when you return them late. This is important to central Minnesota so that GRRL is free, open, and welcoming to everyone – regardless of financial status and ability to pay back fines. The 2021 Year-End Campaign is supporting and setting the stage for the big change in 2022.
If late fines never prevented you from using your library, the library asks you to consider paying it forward. The library’s Year-End Campaign is an opportunity to give back and show your support of your library going Fines Free. With the help of generous donors, we are able to make this a reality. Give now in support of GRRL’s fines free efforts at https://griver.org/donate/year-end-campaign.
Great River Regional Library (GRRL) provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright Counties. GRRL2GO is a locker system that allows you to pick up items at the Sartell Community Center. GRRL supplies the residents of Central Minnesota with nearly 1 million books, CDs and DVDs, 250 public computers, programming, and information services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.