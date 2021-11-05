Great River Federal Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of its new Big Lake branch office with a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Nov. 5. In the photo above, credit union associates were joined by Marvin the Moose and tons of confetti for the celebration. Great River Federal Credit Union's Big Lake branch is located at 18146 198th Ave, Big Lake.
