Nearly 200 members of Big Lake’s Class of 2020 graduated Friday, May 29.
But there wasn’t a hot gymnasium filled with sweaty parents, friends and relatives to watch what might the students’ greatest achievement to date.
Instead, the commencement ceremony was held in the comfort of the graduates’ own homes on a Big Lake School District YouTube page.
The ceremony featured everything that a tradition graduation ceremony might have: a welcome, commencement address, speeches from a principal and school board member, the recognition of honor students, announcement of scholarship recipients, and a presentation of the entire graduating class prior to the awarding of diplomas.
But there was nothing traditional about the Big Lake graduation ceremony. The word ‘traditional’ was replaced by the word ‘virtual.” Speakers addressed a videographer in an empty room instead of a gymnasium filled with graduates and well-wishers; the graduates were represented by their photographs; the ceremony itself was streamed and not live.
Senior Class member Alyvia May opened the ceremony reminding her classmates that their wasn’t anyone in the class who thought their senior year would “be like this.”
“It’s safe to say no one will ever forget the Class of 2020,” May said.
May noted that after 13 years of being educated, graduation is the most important moment of a school career.
“While not the graduation we expected to have, try to make the best of a bad situation,” May told her classmates.
May then gave a nod to the future.
“Here’s to the next chapter of our careers, whether you’re going to college, trade school, the Armed Forces, or something entirely different,” she said.
Big Lake High School Bob Dockendorf reflected on the Class of 2020 and the word he said describes it the best: Perseverance.
“Perseverance is not giving up,” Dockendorf said.
It’s the effort of doing something and doing it to the very end, he added.
That describes the Class of 2020, he said, noting that the challenges faced by the senior class during the last trimester of its senior year was extremely challenging.
“Graduates, you have learned or enhanced many lifelong skills that you will undoubtedly use again and again in your lifetime,” Dockendorf said.
In the commencement address, Minnerva Zou talked about the long, 12-year road to graduation day.
“A lot happened to us in 12 years. Think about it. What did we gain in 12 years?” Zou asked.
Zou assured her classmates that the answer to her question was not “nothing.”
“You learned how to learn. You learned how to search for answers and how to apply them. You learned how to dig deeper into the things you enjoy and learned what you don’t enjoy,” she said.
“You learned the importance of asking questions,” she continued. “You learned how to deal with rejection. You learned your limits and you learned what you thought were your limits wer’nt actually your limits.”
Zou noted that 10 years from now members of the Class of 2020 won’t remember the exams they took, the clothes they wore, or the contents of graduation speeches.
“But the relationships and feelings that we had here will be with us for the rest of our lives,” she said.
Zou thanked parents, teachers, family members friends and guardians for being part of the students’ journeys to date.
“Thank you for following us along this old, rocky, creaky, old town road,” Zou said.
School board member Dan Nygaard talked about the “greatest generation” and challenged the Class of 2020 to be the next great generation.
While Nygaard acknowledged that the Class of 2020 has had some challenges, he turned back the clock to 1917 and shared a snapshot of what the graduates of that class have had to endure in their lifetimes.
At the time the Class of 1917 graduated, the United States had just entered World War I and there was a draft. There were 20 million people who died in World War I, Nygaard said.
A year later, in 1918, the Spanish flu hit, claiming the lives of 50 million people, he said.
The Class of 1917, in its lifetime, lived through The Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Cold War,” Nygaard said.
Those members of the Class of 1917 also lived during a period that brought about cures for many horrible diseases and gave the world many technological advances such as the electrical grid, the car, airplanes, space travel, computers, and the mobilre phone.
“They did all that while experiencing hardships,” Nygaard said. “But they rose up and did it anyways.”
“This generation had the opportunity to be heroes- and they took it,” Nygaard said. “That’s why we refer to them as the greatest generation.”
The hardships the members of the Class of 2020 are facing are difficult,” Nygaard said.
“I’m sad you didn’t have a traditional graduation ceremony this year,” he said.
Nygaard told the graduates that they will face more troubles in their lives beyond the toll the coronavirus took on their senior year.
“That’s one thing that’s certain in this world. It’s part of our human experience,” he said.
But those same troubles give you opportunities.
“In case you haven’t noticed, the world you’ve inherited has some issues. We need you to rise up and help us address them,” Nygaard said.
“Rise up and face the challenges,” he said.
“You, too, have the opportunity to be heroes. You can be the next “greatest generation’,” he said.
Dockendorf then recognized the top honor students of the Class of 2020.
Honor students included Minnerva Zou, Alyvia May, Emily Euteneuer, Kyla Scheer, Braden Stromberg, Michaela Strom, Sasha Niemala, Isabel Breitkreutz, Mason Krause, Elizabeth Wortish, Taylor Moen, Karissa Anderson, Ashlyn Mattson, Rose Bailey, Vanessa Waldorf, Victory Nygaard, Ashley Gangnon, Charlotte Becker, Brandon Hanes, Reagan Sternquist, and Emma Curtis.
Assistant Principal Angela Charboneau-Folch then announced scholarship recipients.
The virtual graduation ceremony concluded with the showing of senior portraits that represented the graduate receiving a diploma and scenes from a graduation parade on Friday, May 29.
