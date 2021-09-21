As the Big Lake Freedom Rock was dedicated on Saturday, Sept. 18, one special guest had a wish on the monumental day.
“It looks nice,” said Stella Huso, of her portrait depicted on the 31-ton piece of granite.
“But I wish it was Wayde’s picture and not mine,” the 102-year-old Stella said.
Stella is Big Lake’s last remaining Gold Star Mother- an organization of American mothers who lost sons or daughters in service of the United States Armed Forces.
Stella’s son, Wayde, was a Big Lake High School graduate. He joined the Army in May 1968. He lost is life through hostile action in Vietnam in August 1969. He is honored on the Vietnam memorial wall in Washington, D.C.
As the Saturday morning sun helped light up Stella’s smile as she sat in the front row in front of the stage at the Freedom Rock dedication, the diminutive 102-year-old wore a white knit hat, a blue and white top and a blue sweater and blue slacks that, along with the red flower pinned to her sweater, spoke of her patriotism.
Her family remains in allegiance to the American military, dating back to action in the Civil War when her grandfather’s brother was killed in battle in 1864, she said. Her brother Norman was in the Army and fought in the 30-day Battle of the Bulge during World War II. Her sister Alice was in the Women’s Army Corp. Stella’s son Wayde was killed in Vietnam while serving with the United States Army. Her son Steve served in the Air Force.
Stella joined Arthur Embretson American Legion Auxiliary Post 147 in 1978 and remains a member today..
As Big Lake’s longest living Gold Star Mother, it was important to Freedom Rock artist Bubba Sorensen that Stella be depicted on the rock.
“It is a surprise and an honor,” said Stella, who was able to see the Freedom Rock in person on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Stella said she was also honored to be invited to the dedication of the Freedom Rock.
“I’m thrilled to be well enough to be able to take park in this dedication,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.