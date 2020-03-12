A garage and vehicle were destroyed by fire early Thursday morning in Big Lake Township.
The Big Lake Fire Department was called to 16768 205th Avenue NW in Big Lake Township shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 on a report of a structure fire.
Responding firefighters arrived to find a garage fully involved in fire. A vehicle was on fire inside the garage.
The Monticello Fire Department was called for mutual aid, responding with a tender truck and engine.
The Big Lake Fire Department reports that the crew on Engine 1 quickly put out the fire and kept the fire from jeopardizing other structures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.