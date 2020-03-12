Big Lake Fire 2-12-20

Firefighters attack the March 12 fire at 16768 205th Ave. NE in Big Lake Township.

 Big Lake Fire Department

A garage and vehicle were destroyed by fire early Thursday morning in Big Lake Township.

Big Lake Fire 2-12-20 #2

Fire continues to burn in a garage at 16768 205th Ave. NE on March 12, 2020 in Big Lake Township.

The Big Lake Fire Department was called to 16768 205th Avenue NW in Big Lake Township shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 on a report of a structure fire.

Responding firefighters arrived to find a garage fully involved in fire. A vehicle was on fire inside the garage.

The Monticello Fire Department was called for mutual aid, responding with a tender truck and engine.

The Big Lake Fire Department reports that the crew on Engine 1 quickly put out the fire and kept the fire from jeopardizing other structures.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments