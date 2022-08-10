Block Party

Adults & kids tried to protect themselves from getting too wet at last year’s Big Lake Block Party.  This year they again will have a chance to toss balloons at each other sponsored by The Wave Youth Center during the last hour at the Aug 21st event at McPete’s.  Join them from 10-2 pm.

 

“We want to encourage every family to attend our Big Lake Block Party,” exclaimed Committee Chair and Gold Sponsor Dr. Kristi McAlpin from Big Lake Area Veterinary Hospital.  “You can bowl, play mini-golf, Plinko, frisbee golf, toss games and pick a prize from fish bowl from 10-1:30 pm on Saturday, Aug 20th at one of our Platinum Sponsors, McPete’s Entertainment Center.  New this year is free haircuts by Bronze Sponsor El Teca Barber Shop!”

     Bronze Sponsor Big Lake Lions is sponsoring a dunk tank.  Scouts are sponsoring a BB Gun Range.  Ambassadors will offer face painting. Ambulance, police and classic vehicles will be available. Check out the classic cars in the parking lot.  Big Lake Robotics along with Bronze Sponsors Evolution Tae Kwon Do and Starz Dance Studio will provide entertainment.  The Wave Youth Center will provide water balloon dodgeball at 1 pm so youth are encouraged to dress appropriately. 

