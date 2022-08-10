Adults & kids tried to protect themselves from getting too wet at last year’s Big Lake Block Party. This year they again will have a chance to toss balloons at each other sponsored by The Wave Youth Center during the last hour at the Aug 21st event at McPete’s. Join them from 10-2 pm.
“We want to encourage every family to attend our Big Lake Block Party,” exclaimed Committee Chair and Gold Sponsor Dr. Kristi McAlpin from Big Lake Area Veterinary Hospital. “You can bowl, play mini-golf, Plinko, frisbee golf, toss games and pick a prize from fish bowl from 10-1:30 pm on Saturday, Aug 20th at one of our Platinum Sponsors, McPete’s Entertainment Center. New this year is free haircuts by Bronze Sponsor El Teca Barber Shop!”
Bronze Sponsor Big Lake Lions is sponsoring a dunk tank. Scouts are sponsoring a BB Gun Range. Ambassadors will offer face painting. Ambulance, police and classic vehicles will be available. Check out the classic cars in the parking lot. Big Lake Robotics along with Bronze Sponsors Evolution Tae Kwon Do and Starz Dance Studio will provide entertainment. The Wave Youth Center will provide water balloon dodgeball at 1 pm so youth are encouraged to dress appropriately.
The first 100 youth will receive a backpack from our Silver Sponsor Majestic Creations, filled with great items from Chamber members. Youth can also register to win one of the 13 bikes or scooter/skateboard combos that will be given away!
Our Platinum Sponsor Coborn’s will provide hamburgers, hotdogs, fixings and ice cream for a small fee. Big Lake Spud Fest is also a Platinum Sponsor.
Other Gold Sponsors include Big Lake Police Department, Connexus Energy, Kwik Trip, Minnco Credit Union and Sherburne State Bank.
Additional Silver Sponsors are Casey’s, Loch Jewelry, Lupulin Brewing, The Bank of Elk River and Xcel Energy.
Additional Bronze Sponsors include Big Lake Lions, EDG & Associates, FedEx Ground, and Michelle Backlund, CPA.
Bike Sponsors purchased by Bronze Sponsor 3 Sons Hardware include Big Lake Area Veterinary Hospital, Big Lake “Do It Best” Lumber, Big Lake Police Department-Drive Safely, Big Lake Spud Fest, CentraCare Health, Cherrywood Advanced Living, Connexus Energy, Driscoll Accounting, Great River Spine & Sport, Kwik Trip, Minnco Credit Union, MN Senator Mary Kiffmeyer, and Sherburne State Bank.
Community Sponsors are Big Lake American Legion Auxiliary, Big Lake Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and Park Dental.
Registration fee is just $5 per youth 3 years old and older and adults. Families can avoid time standing in the registration line by prepaying on the August Events Calendar at biglakechamber.com.
“We invite everyone to come out and bring their kids, grandkids, neighbor kids!” concluded McAlpin. “It’s going to be a great day!”
