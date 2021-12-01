Catholic Charities Senior Dining has organized frozen meal distribution pop-up locations for the month of December across Central Minnesota, with meals for seniors available at 26 locations, including Big Lake.
The Big Lake event will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, December 27, in the parking lot of Old National Bank, 19943 County Road 43.
Preregistration is not required; anyone who is new can register at the time of pick up.
“It’s a very quick process where we ask for name, date of birth, address, and phone number. We will then provide them with a dining card that they can show us the next time they pick up meals,” said Amanda Clemens, Catholic Charities Senior Dining project coordinator.
These healthy and nutritious frozen meals meet one-third of the recommended daily allowance for seniors, and are packaged in oven-safe containers that are easy to heat and eat in both conventional and microwave ovens. Meals are available in quantities of 10 and up to 30 per calendar month. Participants must be 60 years of age and older to be eligible, and all clients must complete an annual registration form. There is no cost to participate; however, donations will be accepted.
