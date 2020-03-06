BIG LAKE - A large boulder honoring veterans for their service and sacrifice will not be located at Big Lake’s Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Known as the Freedom Rock, the boulder will be placed instead be placed at Lakeside Park when it arrives later this Spring.
Some in the community felt that Veteran’s Memorial Park was an inappropriate location for the Freedom Rock, according to City Engineer Layne Otteson.
“There was some concern, so we stepped back a step,” Otteson said.
City staff, councilmembers, as well as representatives from the American Legion and Beyond the Yellow Ribbon worked to find a solution.
At the Lakeside Park location, there will be better access to the Freedom Rock , visibility will be better, and parking is adjacent to the site, Otteson said.
Under the updated proposal, the Freedom Rock will be located in the southwest area of Lakeside Park, near the well house and an existing parking lot.
Some existing sidewalk in the area would be removed, landscaping work would be done, and a new sidewalk installed that would lead to the rock.
Ideally, plans would be for a sidewalk, or walkway of pavers would circle around the rock so it could be viewed from a 360-degree standpoint. The pavers would be part of a project fundraising effort and would be inscribed with the names of veterans, families or business supporters.
But the fundraising efforts of the “Citizens for the Big Lake Freedom Rock” will determine what the final project looks like, Otteson said. The project is expected to cost from $18,000 to $20,000, he said.
The Big Lake City Council unanimously approved relocating the site of the Freedom Rock to Lakeside Park
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
