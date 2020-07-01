Freedom Festival canceled

Big Lake will be celebrating our nation’s independence Thursday, July 2.
But the community will be doing so without its Freedom Festival.
The first-ever Freedom Festival was canceled Tuesday, June 30 because of concerns related to the COVID-19 virus.
However, a fireworks display planned for July 2 is still on schedule for 10 p.m.
Originally planned for the evening of July 2 in Lakeside Park, Freedom Festival was to include a concert with Outside Recess, a beer garden, and food truck vendors. The night of fun was to be followed with the still-scheduled fireworks display.
But unclarity with the interpretation of Gov. Tim Walz’ executive order regulating social distancing eventually did the festival in.
It was unclear whether crowds needed to be limited to 250 people or to 25 percent of the park’s official capacity.
Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf says the Minnesota Department of Public Safety issued a verdict that crowds need to be limited to 250 people.
Adding to the uncertainty over the hosting the festival was the fact that just two days before the scheduled Freedom Festival, organizers had yet to get a response on a request for a liquor license to host a beer garden. they also had not received confirmation from their insurance provider that a liability policy would be in place covering the Freedom Festival.
“At the end of the day, the risks of moving forward were too high,” Scharf said.
In the interest of following the executive orders issued by Gov. Tim Walz, and with the safety of our residents and guests forefront, the collective decision was made to cancel all events scheduled to take lace in Lakeside Park on July 2, says a June 30 statement from event organizers.
“We don’t want one night of fun to be a nightmare for everyone else,” Scharf said.
Donors who contributed to making Freedom Fest a success were Options, Inc., Lupulin Brewing Co., Lake Liquors, Minnco Credit Union, Riverwood Bank, Big Lake-Becker Knights of Columbus, Comprehensive Services, and donors to a festival GoFundMe campaign.
