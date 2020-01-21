Criminal charges have been filed against a Foley man who was in possession of LSD during a routine traffic stop.
Twenty-one-year-old Tanner S. Maehren has been charged in Sherburne County District Court with one felony count of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a 5th degree controlled substance crime, which is a gross misdemeanor.
Maehren was arrested in the evening of Dec. 5, 2019 after being pulled over on by Big Lake Police on Eagle Lake Road and Highway 10 for driving without headlights or taillights on.
The officer who initiated the traffic stop smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the Big Lake Police Department.
Maehren, who was identified as the driver of the Honda Accord, admitted to the officer that there was marijuana located in a safe inside the vehicle. According to a BLPD report, Maehren also stated that the officer would find several hits of LSD.
That proved to be true.
During a search of Maehren’s vehicle, the officer located six doses of a substance that field-tested to be LSD. There was also marijuana wax and marijuana found in the vehicle, according to police.
Maehren was arrested and booked into the Sherburne County Jail and subsequently charged in court with 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a 5th degree controlled substance crime.
According to officials with the Big Lake Police Department, LSD’s chemical name is Lysergic acid diethylamide, and is a narcotic rarely found by officers at the street level in this region.
