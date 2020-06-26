Five people Elk River residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Big Lake Township on Sunday, June 22.
The incident happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Highway 10 at 147th Street NW, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
An 2005 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Lacy Graditi, 33 of Elk River, was going north on 147th Street NW when Graditi pulled out to cross Highway 10. She collided with a 2004 Potiac Grand Prix Driven by Seth Hopkins, 18 of Elk River.
Graditi and three passengers, 62-year-old Michael Graditi, 5-year-old Joseph Graditi, and 3-year-old London Graditi, all of Elk River, were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Logan Hopkins, 12 of Elk River, and a passenger in the Grand Priz, was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car, Seth Hopkins, was not hurt.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. All five crash victims were wearing seat belts.
Sherburne County Sheriff’s deputies, Elk River Fire, Elk River Police, Elk River Fire Ambulance and CentraCare Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
