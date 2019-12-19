George Quinn gave an update on the First Responders walk-a-thon that he participated in on Oct. 26. Quinn said he and others walked 25 miles in Big Lake and Big Lake Township and raised about $1,000 as part of the event, which recognized the first “First Responders Day” on Oct. 28. Quinn thanked the Big Lake Police Department, Big Lake Fire Department, public works department and the Third Rail for helping make the event a success. Quinn also shared plans with the City Council for next year’s event.

