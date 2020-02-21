The Big Lake Fire Department was called to 17125 Trillium Lane at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 on a report of a vehicle on fire inside a garage. 

A resident at the home said he was working on the vehicle and doing some soldering work when the fire started, said Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf, whose officers were some of the first responders on scene.

The fire evolved to a working fire that spread to the garage and the residence. Fire crews from Monticello, Elk River and Albertville were called in to provide mutual aid at the Big Lake fire scene

 At about 10:15 a.m., it was reported that the flames were knocked down and no smoke was showing, even though firefighters continued to do overhaul at the scene.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

