The Big Lake Fire Department was called to 17125 Trillium Lane at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 on a report of a vehicle on fire inside a garage.
A resident at the home said he was working on the vehicle and doing some soldering work when the fire started, said Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf, whose officers were some of the first responders on scene.
The fire evolved to a working fire that spread to the garage and the residence. Fire crews from Monticello, Elk River and Albertville were called in to provide mutual aid at the Big Lake fire scene
At about 10:15 a.m., it was reported that the flames were knocked down and no smoke was showing, even though firefighters continued to do overhaul at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.