Shortly after their wedding day four years ago, Tim and LaKeesha Furman had a dream come true when they bought a home in rural Big Lake that signified the beginning of a new life together.
For four years the couple worked tirelessly renovating their dream home.
But that dream went up in flames shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21.
Five people were sleeping peacefully that morning at the Tim and LaKeesha Furman residence on 241st Avenue in rural Big Lake.
Then Tim Furman was awakened by a loud crackling noise.
Furman walked downstairs from a second level bedroom to investigate.
What he found startled him.
“Oh my God. Call 911- there’s a fire,” Tim Furman called out to his wife LaKeesha.
“The next thing I heard was a huge crack of glass,” LaKeesha Furman recalled.
It was a window falling into the house from the outside, where the fire appeared to have originated.
In a second upper level bedroom slept the Furman’s daughter and a friend who had stayed the night. In the basement of the house was a family friend, who has been staying with the Furmans.
All five occupants were hurried outside and escaped the dangers of the fire. However, two cats had yet to be located.
When firefighters from Big Lake arrived on scene at about 6 a.m., they saw that they had there work cut out for them. Firefighters from Zimmerman were immediately called in to assist in suppressing the fire.
“When we arrived the back of the house was fully involved,” Big Lake Fire Chief Seth Hansen said.
Upon arrival, firefighters immediately pulled out hose lines and began attacking the fire on the back side of the house, Hansen said.
The fire was traveling up the back side of the home and into the roof, Hansen said.
LaKeesha Furman says there was such a sense of panic that she doesn’t remember getting dressed before heading outside. Meanwhile, Tim Furman was forward thinking enough to grab the keys to the Furman’s vehicles so he could move them away from the fire scene. Tim Furman and a neighbor also carried a motorcycle from a garage because keys to the cycle could not be immediately found.
As LaKeesha Furman stood in front of her home, she watched a wall of flames climbing up the house. A part of the front yard started on fire, but firefighters stomped that out, Lakeesha said.
“I stood there wondering how did this happen, how did we get out,” LaKeesha Furman recalled thinking.
It wasn’t until later in the day that the Furmans knew their cats survived. One was found outside, while the other was found hiding in a laundry room closet.
As firefighters worked to extinguish the house fire, the Furmans were moved by the care firefighters took in saving meaningful items from the fire.
“I was in awe that you took the time to gather things you thought were important to us. Your kindness and thoughtfulness was a true blessing,” Tim Furman wrote in a Facebook post to the Big Lake Fire Department.
“The saved our wedding pictures and pictures of our grand kids,” LaKeesha Furman added. “You can’t replace those things. They all have memories”
The firefighters also saved electronic items they saw in the house, like expensive iPhones, iPads, and Apple watches.
But the Furmans literally left their home with just the clothes they were wearing.
In the days since the fire, the Furmans have been staying at the Best Western Chelsea Inn & Suites in Monticello, where they have experienced the giving nature of the community.
The Furmans received help in getting new clothes at Walmart and Target. The Cub Foods pharmacy filled some prescriptions free of charge, and Target Optical reached out in giving LaKeesha Furman and her daughter new contact lenses.
They have spent a lot of time at the Monticello home of another daughter, whose neighbors have been generous in providing the family with meals and washing clothes, LaKeesha Furman said.
Looking ahead, LaKeesha says she believes the home, built in 1976, is a total loss. She and Tim are waiting on their insurance company before determining what course their future will take.
They intend to rebuild on the eight acres LaKeesha says is “out in the middle of nowhere.”
Centracare ambulance, the Elk River Fire Department, and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office also assisted during the fire.
