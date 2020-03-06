BIG LAKE - There’s big news in Big Lake when it comes to the 2020 street and utility project.
As the City prepares to go out to bid on the project, An estimated 12 percent decrease in construction costs should trim about a half million dollars from the project- from its original cost estimate of $3.73 million to $3.21 million.
On Feb. 26, the Big Lake City Council approved final project plans and authorized advertising for bids.
The project is one of the largest street and utility projects proposed for Big Lake in about a decade.
The improvement plan separates the proposed work into two areas: one in which complete road reconstruction is deemed necessary and a second area where pavement resurfacing, or milling, would be appropriate. In many cases, curb installation or repair, the addition of sidewalks. and installation of street lights would be part of the project. In some cases, drainage improvements would also be made as part of the improvements.
In areas slated for complete street reconstruction, the condition of the pavement on the various streets has severely deteriorated and requires more maintenance in terms of public works labor and material costs, Otteson said. These streets have been identified to be in need of pavement and storm sewer improvements as required.
In all, there are 22 streets slated for improvements in the two areas.
Streets identified for reconstruction without a sidewalk include:
• Edgewater Place – Lakeshore Drive;
• Euclid Avenue – Lakeshore Drive to US 10
• Euclid Court – Euclid Avenue;
• Hennepin Avenue – Lakeshore Drive;
• Highland Avenue – Lakeshore Drive;
• Lake Avenue – Lakeshore Drive;
• Nicollet Avenue – Lakeshore Drive;
• Oak Avenue – Lakeshore Drive to Oak Street;
• Oak Street – Oak Avenue;
• Powell Circle East – Powell Street North
• Powell Circle North – Powell Street North
• Powell Circle West – Powell Street North
• Red Oak Drive – Lakeshore Drive;
• Shady Lane – Lakeshore Drive;
• Westwood Drive – Lakeshore Drive; and
Streets identified for reconstruction with a sidewalk include:
• Powell Street – Hiawatha Avenue to Glenwood Avenue;
• Sherburne Avenue – Lakeshore Drive to Euclid Avenue; and
• Will Street – Powell Street North to Hill Street.
Streets identified for pavement resurfacing include:
• Leighton Drive – Leighton Circle to 85 feet west of Maple Lane;
• Leighton Circle – Leighton Drive;
• Oak Circle - Leighton Drive; and
• Maple Lane – Leighton Drive to Euclid Avenue.
With the estimated 12% reduction in construction costs, project funding will also be reduced accordingly. The project is provided by bonds and in turn are supported with special assessments ($1.5 million), enterprise funds ($100,000) and local funding ($1.61 million).
After advertising for bids, the next step in the street project process will be the opening of bids and the awarding of the project, both scheduled for April 2020. If bids are awarded, construction would take place from May to November. A final assessment hearing would be scheduled in November.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.