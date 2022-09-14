Several residents of a Big Lake neighborhood were evacuated from their homes on Labor Day night after a driver’s “burnout” went bad on a city street.
Now 62-year-old Michael Dillon of Big Lake is facing to criminal charges of criminal vehicular operation and driving while intoxicated.
According to Big Lake Police, officers arrived on scene at 4644 Pond View Circle shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7 on a report that a vehicle crashed through a house.
Officers arrived on scene find a black Dodge Challenger inside the house. They also observed that the gas line to the home had been hit, resulting in the Big Lake Fire Department requesting that the home and nearby residences be evacuated.
Police observed Dillon on the ground shouting out in pain. A passenger in the Charger suffered an apparent injury to his knee, reports state.
The passenger in the Charger told officers that Dillon had been driving very fast and tried to do a “burnout” with the car.
However, Dillon allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the house at 4644 Pond view Circle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County District Court.
Two people and their children were inside the home at the time of the crash. Just prior to the crash, an adult female had gotten up from a chair inside the home where the crash occurred. An adult male was observed by officers to have blood on his nose, which was caused by glass and debris that struck him, the complaint states.
In a preliminary breath test administered by police, Dillon blew a .18, according to the criminal complaint. The legal limit in Minnesota is .08. Dillon was taken to the hospital in Monticello for a blood sample to further test his blood alcohol level.
