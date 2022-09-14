Several residents of a Big Lake neighborhood were evacuated from their homes on Labor Day night after a driver’s “burnout” went bad on a city street.

Now 62-year-old Michael Dillon of Big Lake is facing to criminal charges of criminal vehicular operation and driving while intoxicated.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

