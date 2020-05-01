A woman presents a bag of homemade cloth masks to Big Lake Fire Department volunteer Mike Bondus at the fire station on Saturday, April 25. Gov. Tim Walz established a homemade mask drive to help collect masks to be used for essential workers and others in need of masks. The Governor directed fire stations to be the collection point for these masks on April 25. In Monticello, the mask collection wasn’t manned with firefighter volunters. Masks were to be left at the fire station in a container earmarked for the mask collection.
