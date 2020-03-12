Circulation of physical materials is declining slightly within the local library system, but the circulation of digital materials is trended upwards.
That’s the word from Great River Regional Library Executive Director Karen Pundsack who told Wright County commissioners at their March 3 meeting that the regional library system celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. Back in 1969, three of the first 14 libraries to join the system, which encompasses six middle-Minnesota counties, were in Wright County. “Buffalo, Delano and Howard Lake were part of those communities that decided to come together and say that it’s going to be more efficient if we all do library services together,” declared Pundsack.
She said that more than 30,000 Wright County residents have active library cards. She added that approximately 28 percent of all GRRL borrowers are from Wright County, which has nine libraries, which also happens to make up 28 percent of all libraries in the system. But she stressed that the county has some of the most active libraries and programs in the system. “There is as much happening in Wright County as we see in Stearns County. And Stearns County has our largest library, which is in St. Cloud,” Pundsack said. “People in Wright County love their libraries and it shows.”
In the future, she went on, the library system expects to see increase growth digitally. “We know that websites, digital access is going to be an area of growth for us over the next 5 to 10 years.”
Appearing with Pundsack to offer some examples of ongoing activities and programs were Nancy Bunting, St. Michael-Albertville-Hanover Library lead services coordinator, and Marla Scherber, Monticello Library lead services coordinator.
In 2019, more than 2.8 million books and materials were checked out of GRRL libraries conventionally. There were more than 213,000 items checked out digitally. The Monticello and Big Lake libraries are GRRL-member libraries.
