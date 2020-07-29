Editor’s Note: The following commentary was submitted by Diane Nguyen, a candidate for the District 30 seat in the Minnesota Senate. The Monticello Times allows candidates a position paper upon filing for political office.
Elk River resident Diane Nguyen (pronounced “win”) today officially announced her candidacy for the Minnesota State Senate in Senate District 30. The seat is currently held by Senator Mary Kiffmeyer. Nguyen secured the endorsement of the Senate District 30 DFL in May.
Nguyen, a resident of Trout Brook Farm in Elk River, is engaged to Chad Hobot, and her son Jadison will be attending Sauk Middle School this fall. She received her CNA certification and Associate of Fines Arts degree from Normandale Community College. She is licensed in life and health/accident insurance and real estate. She also works as a freelance graphic designer. When not working or campaigning, Diane enjoys fishing, where she took first place in the 2017 Frank Schneider Jr. Muskie Tournament Women’s Division and third place in 2019. Diane also enjoys the outdoors and is an avid gardener and deer and turkey hunter.
Nguyen’s top priorities include creating jobs and economic development, especially amidst a pandemic, ensuring every Minnesotan has access to affordable and high-quality healthcare, social & criminal justice reform, making sure everyone who is eligible to vote can do so in a safe, secure and private manner, appropriately funding education & infrastructure and protecting Minnesota’s environment.
“We need someone in St. Paul who’s willing to listen to the people that elected them and have the best interests of the district in mind rather than scoring points for a political party or agenda. The only agenda our Senator should have is one that is pro-Senate District 30.” Nguyen said.
Senate District 30 encompasses Albertville, Big Lake, Big Lake Township, Dayton, Elk River, Hanover, Otsego and Saint Michael.
