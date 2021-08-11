Community volunteer and entrepreneur, Derek P. Nelson has announced his candidacy for Big Lake School Board. This will be a special election on November 2, 2021, to fill a vacancy.
Derek and his wife Kaylene have been active members of the Big Lake community since moving here in 2015. Both he and his wife are very involved in the schools and in the community. Since 2018, Derek’s company, Guardian Enterprises, Inc., has been working with the Big Lake Schools and Wright Technical Center and their OJT (On The Job Training) programs, providing employment opportunities for students in Big Lake.
In 2016, Kaylene and Derek became the head coaches of the Big Lake cheerleading program, growing the program from a single sideline team of 12, to a program of six teams and over 50 students participating this past school year. Nelson is also beginning his third year as the head coach of the Big Lake Speech team.
Nelson also currently serves as the vice-president of the Big Lake Lions Club and is an active member of the Spud Fest executive board.
Nelson has seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities throughout the Big Lake Schools.
“I believe that every student should feel they belong and know safety from bullying and illegal substances while attending school”, Nelson said in a prepared statement. “As your new board member, I will stand for fiscal accountability and ensure that our teachers are supported in preparing our students for a successful future.”
Nelson’s first-hand knowledge and time spent in the schools give him the experience and knowledge needed for the school board.
“It is time our children feel appreciated, are accepted as who they are, and resources are made available for their academic, emotional, and physical success, Nelson said. “Families, it is time you are not only heard but action is taken to rebuild the cornerstone of our community.”
Nelson supports the freedom of choice, and those families and students should have the opportunity to make their own decisions about the use of masks, receiving the vaccine and topics such as these must encompass the needs of the individual student and values of the family. “
It is important that these choices are respected and allowed to be enacted of free will, free from ridicule and harassment,” Nelson said. “Our most precious asset, our youth, cannot withstand having their education, development experiences, and wellbeing destroyed by a game of politics and fear. The solution can never be worse than the problem.”
Nelson said he looks forward to the campaign and the challenge of being on the school board to represent all families in the district. “As your new School board member, I will represent the values of the families in the Big Lake District. Help me set the standard for academic achievement and social responsibility. With your vote, our students, families, and teachers will have a voice again.”
Nelson will host an in-person parent forum and discussion on August 25th, 2021 at 7pm, at the Big Lake Community Room located at the Big Lake Library.
All community members and students are invited to attend and to hear what Nelson has to share, and will have time dedicated to questions that attendees may have.
