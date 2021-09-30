Brett Jason Hallow and Sarah Kay Hallow each were sentenced Thursday to serve 480 months for their pattern of behavior which ultimately led to the death of the minor child Autumn Hallow.
The sentencing judge was Karen B. Schommer.
Brett Hallow entered pleas of guilty to the following felony offenses: child endangerment (two counts), threats of violence, domestic assault by strangulation, and second-degree murder. He further agreed to aggravating factors that result in an agreed-upon 480-month commitment to the Commissioner of Corrections.
Sarah Hallow entered pleas of guilty to the following felony offenses: child endangerment, domestic assault, threats of violence (two counts), and second-degree murder. She further agreed to aggravating factors that result in an agreed-upon 480-month commitment to the Commissioner of Corrections.
“The loss of a child is grievous; the loss of a child at the hands of two who were entrusted to care for that child is beyond comprehension,” said Kathleen Heaney, Sherburne County attorney. “While there is no measure in the criminal justice system that accounts for the loss, I hope that the sentencing today will allow the family, friends, and community some modicum of comfort knowing that those whose acts led to the loss of A.H. were held accountable.”
