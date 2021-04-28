Beginning on May 24, 2021 the Wright County Highway Department, as part of its vegetation manage-ment program, will be scheduling some roadside vegetation work along all Wright County highways. The unwanted brush and noxious weeds will be cut and/or treated with herbicide. This notice is to in-form all property owners who have property abutting county highways of the work that is scheduled and their right to use alternative methods.
Our goal is to eliminate the brush and noxious weeds and promote grass cover along the roadside. Brush along the road reduces driving visibility, obstructs road signs and reduces driver reaction time to crossing wildlife. Brush presents maintenance problems by retaining water along the roadbed, obstruct-ing ditches and damaging equipment.
To meet these goals, we use selective herbicides that control the brush and noxious weeds but allow the grasses to grow, unharmed. All herbicides we use have been fully tested and are approved for use by the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
During the spraying operation, we’ll take care to avoid sensitive areas adjacent to the right-of-way such as tree plantations, ornamental plantings, crops, gardens, front yards, lakes and streams.
If you would like to maintain the right-of-way adjacent to your land in some other fashion, such as mow-ing, please follow these instructions:
1. Prior to May 21, 2021 you can stop at the Wright County Highway Department Building at 3600 Braddock Ave Ne, Buffalo MN 55313 or email lor-en.green@co.wright.mn.us to receive a no spray form. All forms need to be submitted before May 21, 2021.
2. Post, on your property, the “DO NOT SPRAY” signs that you will be given.
3. Remove the brush and/or noxious weed plants (such as thistles, wide parsnip, and leafy spurge) within that site by June 07, 2021 and continue to maintain it. If the brush and/or noxious weeds are not removed, then we must treat the area as part of our vegetation management program.
If you have any questions, please call the Wright County Highway Department at (763) 682-7383.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.