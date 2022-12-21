The tabling of the approval of the City of Big Lake’s towing contract has one city council member accusing the City Council of being a “Good ol’ boys” club.
The accusation came Wednesday, Dec. 14 while the Big Lake City Council was considering an agreement for towing, impounding, and storage of motor vehicle services.
For about the past two years, Bob’s Towing has been providing its towing and impounding services but without a contract for those services. Bob’s Towing has been working with the City of Big Lake for about 20 years.
But city staff and the Big Lake Police Department recommended entering into a contract with Collins Brothers Towing, despite Collins Brothers’ bid for services being more costly to the city.
The recommendation was made because Bob’s Towing is currently not in compliance with the city’s zoning ordinance, according to a staff report provided to members of the Big Lake City Council.
As a matter of fact, Bob’s Towing’s administrative permit is null and void due to non-compliance, City Administrator Hanna Klimmek confirmed during the meeting.
During the Dec. 14 meeting, Councilor Sam Hansen made a motion to table the discussion until March so Bob’s Towing could have time to come into compliance with the city’s zoning policies.
Bob’s Towing is working to secure a new location for its business, Hansen said.
“Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!,” Councilor Ken Halverson said immediately upon hearing Hansen’s motion.
Halverson said that tabling the measure was putting the city’s integrity, character, and public trust on the line.
That’s because the city sought bids from the two companies and both companies submitted bids in good faith.
The argument was made that because Bob’s Towing is out of compliance with the city’s zoning policy, the company should not be awarded the bid for services.
Further complicating the issue was Halverson’s accusation that a member of the city council is friends with the owner of Bob’s Towing.
“This is a good ol’ boys decision,” Halverson said. “This is blatantly wrong.”
Halverson said the city’s system of awarding bids shouldn’t be thrown out the window because a person is “buddies with a guy on the council.”
Bob’s Towing had ample time- suggested to be amount nine months- to become compliant with the city’s zoning policy, Halverson said.
Tabling the measure would allow some people and businesses to never want to do business with the City of Big Lake, Halverson suggested.
“Not if they know we can back-door them at any time,” Halverson said. “This is a terrible process.
Mayor Paul Knier made it clear he is not friends with anyone in the local towing industry.
With that said, he noted he supported tabling a decision on a towing contract from the standpoint of saving the taxpayers money.
“If (Bob’s Towing) is not compliant on the first meeting of March, I will be the first one to vote for (Collins Brothers),” Knier said.
Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek was called upon to discuss the issue.
Kaczmarek, noting that he came on board as police chief in September, said he has no relationships with either of the towing companies.
“The police department is happy with Bob’s Towing, but looking at this factually, there are issues with compliance and time lines were not met,” Kaczmarek said.
“I feel more comfortable going with Collins Bothers. That’s my recommendation as your chief of police,” he said.
The motion to table action on a towing agreement was approved on a 3-2 vote with Knier, Hansen and Paul Seefeld voting to table the action. Halverson and Kim Noding cast the dissenting votes.
