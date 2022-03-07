My colleagues and I in the Senate are currently busy reviewing key legislation in our committees. Any single week there can be 24 to 26 committees here in the Senate, and most members carry four to five committees. I personally carry five committees in additional to other boards and commissions.
And right now, in committee, we are holding bill hearings on central issues facing Minnesota, such as a hearing on fully eliminating the Social Security income tax. These are proposals that are being robustly heard and reviewed as they move through the legislative process. And a lot of important work happens at the Capitol before a piece of legislation is signed into law. We are still early enough in session where your ideas can be incorporated into bill form, and I invite you to contact my office with your suggestions.
In addition to the Social Security income tax, the Southwest Light Rail Transit project (SWLRT) is another issue we are thoroughly reviewing in committee. Having served on the Senate Transportation Finance and Policy Committee for more than 6 years, I have held strong concerns with this project all along. Not only is it significantly over budget, but the SWLRT also continues to experience delay after delay. And now it is not anticipated to be open until at least 2027 instead of in 2023.
However, the safety concerns and the quality of build of this project are the most problematic. From cracks in buildings’ foundations to leaks in a tunnel due to proximity to water access, there is problem after problem. Furthermore, the lack of transparency by the Metropolitan Council – the entity overseeing this project – is truly unacceptable. I believe it is time to cut our losses and move on to a more reliable mass transit solution, and we have bills that will do just that being heard in Transportation this session.
You may have also recently heard talk about redistricting and seen stories in the news on this subject. However, it’s important to back up to better understand the purpose of redistricting.
Redistricting is the process of redrawing congressional and state legislative district
boundaries, and it is laid out and required by the Constitution of the United States. All representatives to the U.S. House of Representatives, state legislatures, and many local offices are elected from districts.
This process takes place every 10 years following the completion of the U.S. census, where every resident is accounted for. The reality is that people move within their state, county, or city. Therefore, redistricting takes place to ensure an equal population for each legislative district and thus equal representation.
Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer represents Big Lake in the Minnesota Senate. She can be reached by phone at 651-296-5655 or by email at sen.mary.kiffmeyer@senate.mn.
