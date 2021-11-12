Coborn’s, Inc., will close its retail locations on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 to allow its employees to spend the day with their families. This includes all Coborn’s, Cash Wise, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher’s grocery stores, along with its liquor stores, convenience stores, coffee shops, online grocery pick-up and delivery, car washes and warehouse operations.
Retail locations will close at their normal time on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and re-open on Friday, Nov. 26 at their normal time. Self-service fuel pumps at Little Dukes, Coborn’s Express and Holiday Station stores will remain open for holiday travelers.
