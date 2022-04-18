“All good things come to an end,” the old saying goes.
And for some, all great things come to an end, as well.
That’s the case for Clay Wilfahrt, who left Big Lake as city administrator on Friday, April 8 after 10 years on the job.
Wilfahrt is heading to Wright Country where he has been hired as the assistant county administrator.
Getting hired as the Big Lake city administrator was one of the best days of Wilfahrt’s life.
“It’s something it seems like I had aimed for forever,” Wilfahrt said.
With a Masters degree in local government management from Minnesota State University- Mankato, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from St. John’s University, Wilfahrt says the Big Lake city administrator job was THE job that he was educated for.
The fact that he, his wife Amber and their children had called Big Lake home for five years prior to Wilfahrt being hired in Big Lake was the icing on the proverbial cake.
Wilfahrt’s journey to the City of Big Lake was a long one.
The Watertown, South Dakota native first worked in economic development in Hartford, South Dakota as the executive director of the Hartford Area Development Corporation.
After two years, Wilfahrt moved on to the City of Elk River, where he was employed as the assistant director of economic development for two years.
Wilfahrt then traded a seven mile commute for a 37 mile commute when he took the job as city administrator for the City of Winsted.
Big Lake called Wilfahrt home less than two years later when, in May 2015, he was hired as city administrator in Big Lake.
There were challenges to face when Wilfahrt arrived on the scene in Big Lake.
“The biggest challenge was the city’s finances,” Wilfahrt recalled.
The “Great Recession” of 2007-2009 had taken its toll on Big Lake, which was still feeling the effects of the economic downtown when Wilfahrt arrived on scene.
“Our tax rate was much higher than that of our neighbors,” Wilfahrt said.
“Together we got to work and faced the challenge,” he added.
“We’re definitely leaving it a lot better than I found it,” Wilfahrt said.
Big Lake has been the best work experience he has had to date. He chalks that up to the team around him- from city staff to volunteers on boards and commissions and on to the men and woman who have served on the Big Lake City Council.
“The thing I’m the proudest of is our staff,” Wilfahrt said.
Wilfahrt is also proud of the relationships the City of Big Lake has established with those bringing new commercial, industrial, and residential growth to the city.
“We are viewed as friendly to both business developers and homebuilders and those who have been instrumental in our industrial growth,” he said.
Recent industrial growth includes the Premier Marine development and Arrow Components- the first company to sign on to the new addition to Big Lake’s industrial park.
“When I first started, we had single-digit building permit applications after the recession,” Wilfahrt said.
Today, under the direction of Hanna Klimmek as community development director and executive director of the Big Lake Economic Development Authority, the city is generally issuing in excess of 100 building permits each year, he said.
As a guy with economic development in his bloodline, Big Lake’s growth has been fun to watch. As a continued resident of Big Lake, Wilfahrt will continue to enjoy watching the city’s growth while taking pride knowing that he had a role in that development.
As Wilfahrt takes an advancement in his career with Wright County, he could be overseeing at least 300 employees, and as many as 500 while managing departments including IT, health and human services, veterans affairs, finance and even the law library.
Wilfahrt will be calling the new Wright County Government Center his place of employment.
But at the end of the day he will be right back at home in Big Lake.
Yes, great things might come to an end, but in some ways things also stay the same.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
