BIG LAKE - Big Lake Police apprehended a Monticello man following a high-speed chase that reached speeds in excess off 100 mph.
The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 on Eagle Lake Road in Big Lake and came to a head near the city limits of Buffalo.
Three agencies pursued Richard A. Penez, 28 of Monticello. It was the use of stop-sticks and the successful deployment of a pursuit intervention tactic (PIT Maneuver) that eventually led to Penez’s apprehension.
Penez was on Eagle Lake Road in Big Lake when he was observed drriving with a vehicle lighting violation.
A records check revealed that the license plate on the vehicle did not match the vehicle for which the plate was registered.
Penez made several quick, evasive turns and pulled into a driveway, according to the Big Lake Police Department. Penez pulled over when the officer activated the lights and siren of his squad car.
Penaz provided the officer a name and date of birth, which was later found to be fictitious. Penaz told the officer he pulled into the random driveway because he knew a police officer was following him.
In the meantime, two other Big Lake officers arrived on scene to assist.
As one of the newly arrived officers was speaking to Penaz, the suspect rolled up the window and put the vehicle in reverse.
The officers moved out of the path of the vehicle to avoid being struck, according to police department officials.
Penez then backed into the roadway and fled the scene. He traveled out of Big Lake and through Monticello on Highway 25, at times reaching speeds of 100 mph, according to the police department.
Between Monticello and Buffalo, Wright County sheriff deputies and Buffalo Police officers deployed “stop sticks,” deflating the front tires of Penez’s vehicle.
Driving on rims, Penaz continued at 50to 60 miles per hour, according to the Big Lake Police Department.
As Penaz approached the Buffalo city limits, a Big Lake officer administered a pursuit intervention tactic, placing Penez’s vehicle safely into a ditch.
Panez was taken into custody without further incident, and was booked into the Sherburne County Jail where he was charged by criminal complaint with fleeing in a vehicle, giving a false name and date of birth to a peace officer, and driving while revoked.
