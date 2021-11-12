Beginning Nov. 8, the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination series for children ages 5-11 will be available at CentraCare and Carris Health.
Here are the options for the COVID-19 vaccine for your child:
Call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to schedule an appointment at various CentraCare & Carris Health locations.
Receive the vaccine during a regular primary care clinic visit.
Walk-in to the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic that is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at CentraCare South Point, located at 3001 Clearwater Road, St. Cloud. We also will have walk-in vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
A parent or guardian must provide consent and be present at any immunization appointment.
Depending on availability, children ages 5-11 will be able to receive the vaccine at many CentraCare clinic locations. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) also is looking into the possibility of partnering with school districts to provide access to vaccines. Check additional vaccination sites through MDH’s COVID-19 Vaccine for Children and Teens website.
While children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19, they still can transmit the disease to others. Getting kids vaccinated is an important component of bringing the pandemic under control. For answers to questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11, please visit CentraCare.com or talk with your child’s primary care provider.
