“Cemeteries and Their Stories” topic of winter lecture series

The Sherburne History Center’s Winter Lecture Series 2020 kicks off on Wednesday, January 22, 2:00 pm, at the Sherburne History Center in Becker. The first speaker is SHC Executive Director Mike Brubaker, who will be sharing “Cemeteries and Their Stories.” The lectures, held the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month through March, are free, and all are welcome to attend.
How we treat the dead and the cemeteries where they are interred tells a great deal about society. Not hauntings or ghost stories, but simply cemeteries will be explored in this presentation. Why were specific cemeteries created? How have they been cared for? Brubaker will discuss the treatment of the dead: from tramps and transients to the wealthy and well-heeled. All of this reveals things about society in central Minnesota.
For more information, call the Sherburne History Center at 763-261-4433 or 763-262-4433 (metro line) or visit our website at www.sherburnehistorycenter.org.
Sherburne History Center is located at 10775 27th Ave SE in Becker. The Sherburne County Historical Society collects, preserves and explains the history of all of Sherburne County. Its mission is to foster a sense of community by connecting people with the county’s past and help people understand the past so they can make informed choices about the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.