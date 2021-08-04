Wright and Sherburne County residents are recommended to wear masks while inside public spaces due to an elevated rate of coronavirus transmission in the county.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people, including those fully vaccinated for COVID-19, in the counties with substantial or high transmission rates begin to wear masks again when inside public spaces.
Wright and Sherburne counties on Tuesday, Aug. 3 was one of 39 Minnesota counties with substantial rates of transmission. Six more counties are classified as having high rates of transmission, according to the CDC.
The recommendation is an attempt to combat the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which preliminary evidence shows can be spread by fully vaccinated people, according to the CDC. While the vaccines provide high levels of protection against hospitalization or death, a fully vaccinated person may still become infected — particularly by the more recent variants of COVID-19, according to the CDC.
As of July 3, 57,375 Wright County residents were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. That’s 41.5 percent of the county population. Within Wright County, there were 62,248 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. That’s 45 percent of county residents.
Of the county residents age 65 and older, 83.3 percent are fully vaccinated and 87.8 percent have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
Teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools are all recommended to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, according to the CDC.
The CDC also recommended fully vaccinated people get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms — such as a fever and chills, a cough or shortness of breath — or three to five days after being in contact with someone known or suspected to be infected.
More information on the new guidance can be found at https://bit.ly/3A2GUib.
