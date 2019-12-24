Temperatures may have had a chilling affect in Big Lake on the morning of Friday, Dec. 20.
But things were heating up on the corner of Eagle Lake Drive and Jefferson Boulevard.
Hot coffee was the big draw in Big Lake on the morning of December 20 as Caribou Coffee opened its new Caribou Cabin on the south side of Highway 10 at 510 Jefferson Boulevard NW.
The Big Lake store was the last of five new-format Caribou Cabins to be rolled out by the 300-store national coffee chain.
The first Caribou Cabin opened Nov. 15 in Jordan, followed by a Dec. 9th opening in St. Peter. On Thursday, Dec. 19, Caribou Cabins opened in Burnsville and Wilmar.
Lines wrapped around the little 600-square foot “Caribou-blue” Caribou Cabin all morning long on Dec. 20 to see the new store, its product line, and Carrie Bou, a costumed caribou that was greeting customers on opening day. Guests were also greeted by a warm “Welcome to the Cabin” by baristas who were taking their orders.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, Caribou Cabin gave back proceeds from each purchase to the Big Lake Booster Club, company officials said.
The store features no inside seating, just drive-up and walk-up amenities.
But there was still something special inside the little blue building- mainly its familiar line-up of coffee drinks and a new drink menu exclusive to Caribou Cabins.
Guests at the Big Lake location can enjoy an expanded beverage menu with a selection of breakfast sandwiches and bakery items. Caribou Cabins will also offer Caribou Bou-sted beverages. The Caribou Bous-ted collection includes flavor-infused beverages with caffeine derived from coffee beans. The assortment offers sparkling waters, crafted sodas and crafted juices, company officials said.
“We are confident that our new Cabin concept will differentiate us even more by delivering customers the highest quality coffee, expanded beverage innovation and ownable guest interaction that only Caribou can deliver,” said John Butcher, president & CEO of Caribou Coffee.
The Big Lake Caribou Cabin is open from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 5:30a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
