Another restaurant is opening in Big Lake and it’s not like any other taste you can find nearby.
Mike Nget had a similar experience to many other Big Lake business owners when it came to deciding where he was going to open his restaurant.
Once he visited Big Lake he fell in love with the small town feel.
“We originally moved St. Michael 10 years ago and fell in love with the area,” Nget said. “We ended up having to sell our home to fund the restaurant. Our food truck has been all around Minnesota for over eight years.”
A main reason why they chose Big Lake as well, was because they had the chance to serve food out of their Cambo Flare Food Truck last year at Lupulin Brewing and they loved the atmosphere and the people.
“We feel it’s values are congruent with ours, the people are friendly, we have friends here, and it’s accessibility to Highway 10,” Nget said. “The drive through part doesn’t hurt either.”
Nget and his family currently live in Rockford and have been considering moving to Big Lake in the future.
He has been in the food service industry for a long time. He’s had success with food on the go and now he’s ready to try his hand at a restaurant.
You may recognize some of the flavors if you’ve experienced the Cambo Flare Food Truck in passing.
“We started our food truck venture back in 2010,” Nget said. “Our restaurant is currently in the process of opening. We’re hoping for the end of fall.”
Because of COVID-19 Cambo Flare took longer to open than expected. But Cambo Flare will be open to the public in about two weeks.
Over all Nget is fairly confident in his food.
“From our travels all around Minnesota for past 10 years, I’d say the general consensus is, we rock,” Nget said.
There’s only one way to go in Nget’s opinion – and that’s up.
“From when we started to where we are now, business had always been climbing. We took 2020 off to pursue this restaurant,” Nget said. “We feel confident about the decision to open during these times. Sometimes the best opportunities are found in the most unfavorable of circumstances.”
The menu will consist of steak, chicken, stir fried vegetables, grilled pork tacos, calamari, deep fried salmon nuggets, and their famous chilled pineapple wedges.
“We’ve been told that our food is health conscious, real, and wholesome,” Nget said. “I might describe it as home style Asian fusion.”
One thing that makes Cambo Flare unique is the region of expertise. It’s not like anything else you can get in the Big Lake or Monticello area.
“Everyone has heard of Thai, Vietnamese, or Chinese restaurants,” Nget said. “Cambodian not so much. While our food might seem similar in sound or appearance, the taste and quality will be our own. Our uniqueness comes from our combination of all those Asian styles mixed with the heart and passion of Minnesota ingrained in it. I would say “If you want to feel better, let us take your taste buds on a magical journey.”
Once Cambo Flare officially opens Nget said his goal is to have live music twice a month to entertain costumers in his restaurant.
He’s had a lot of help with the opening of Cambo Flare. He said their was too many to name, but he wanted to thank a few crucial helping hands.
“My wife Tone and cousin Mor have been integral throughout the entire process,” Nget said. “I would like to thank our families, each friend that has taken the time to come out and lend a hand, our realtor Hayden Hulsey, Mr. Michael Snow, Dave Gess, the entire Minnesota music festival scene, and every single patron that we’ve ever come across. We thank you all for contributing to our dreams and to something we feel Minnesota could always use more of. A place for everyone to come together regardless of creed, and eat delicious food happily.”
