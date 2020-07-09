Big Lake Fireworks

Fireworks light up the sky on Thursday, July 2 in Big Lake. An independence Day weekend fireworks display was shot off over Big Lake to remind residents of the freedoms they enjoy. The display was originally supposed to be part of a one-time Freedom Festival, but COVID-19 concerns resulted in a cancellation of music, food trucks and a beer garden associated with the Freedom Festival. The fireworks remained scheduled and were enjoyed by many in the Big Lake community.

 

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

