On March 19 at approximately 5:52 p.m., Big Lake officers responded to a report of a female on the train tracks. Officer Tyler Sinclair arrived and observed female matching the description of the suspect walking on the tracks east of the train station.
Officers made contact with the female, Kendra Mitchell,29 of Onamia. Mitchell had her hands in her pockets and would not remove them as directed by officers. Mitchell admitted she had a hypodermic needle in her bra that contained heroin.
A search of Mitchell confirmed the possession of the hypodermic needle containing a substance. The substance field-tested positive for heroin.
Mitchell was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County jail. She was charged by criminal complaint with; 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony) and Trespass on Railroad Tracks (Misdemeanor).
On March 23, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Officer Tyler Hecht stopped a bicycle for suspicious activity. The rider, Jason Schmahl, 46,had two outstanding warrants and was arrested.
During a search of Schmahl, the following items were located:
• Several plastic baggies with a substance consistent with methamphetamine.
• A yellow glass one-hitter with burnt residue.
• A small baggie with suspected marijuana.
• Suspected methamphetamine inside one of the bags.
• A rubber hose connected to a pipe that contained burnt residue.
The suspected methamphetamine field-tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed two grams. The suspected marijuana field-tested positive for marijuana and weighed .5 grams.
Schmahl was transported to the Sherburne County jail. He was charged by criminal complaint with; 5th Degree Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony) and Possess Small Amount of Marijuana (Misdemeanor).
On March 24 at approximately 11:52 p.m. Sergeant Tom Kucala stopped a vehicle for a hands-free cell phone violation, failing to signal a turn, and weaving. While speaking to the driver, Gena Sanford, 50 of Princeton, Sergeant Kucala observed she was visibly shaking, rapidly blinking, and avoiding eye contact.
Sergeant Kucala had Sanford perform field sobriety testing. Sanford failed the tests, but Sergeant Kucala ruled out alcoholic impairment due to Sanford passing the preliminary breath test. Sergeant Kucala placed Sanford under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Trooper Milless of the Minnesota State Patrol, a certified drug recognition evaluator (DRE), performed a drug recognition evaluation. Trooper Milless believed Sanford was impaired by a controlled substance in the CNS depressant category.
During a search of the vehicle, a clear pill capsule containing a white crystalline substance was located in a small bag. The substance inside the pill field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
After obtaining a blood sample at the Monticello hospital, Sanford was transported to the Sherburne County Jail. She was charged by criminal complaint with; 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony) and 3rd Degree DWI – Under the Influence of Controlled Substance (Gross Misdemeanor).
