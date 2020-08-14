The Big Lake Chamber is encouraging people to take a break from their weekly grinds and head out to the 10th Annual Big Lake Block Party.
McPete’s Sports Bar & Lanes is the epicenter of the Chamber’s day of fun, which starts with a ribbon-cutting to commemorate 10 years of the block party. The event runs until 2 p.m.
The block party is an annual event that offers fun for the entire family, said Gloria Vande Brake, executive director of the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
That includes bowling, miniature golf, an inflatable BB gun range, games sponsored by Big Lake-area businesses, music from DJ Rhythm Xplosionz, a balloon artist from Funtime Functions, and one of the event highlights, water balloon dodge ball. Police and fire department vehicles will also be on display, Vande Brake said.
There will also be lots of giveaways, including gift bags for the first 100 youth, a drawing for six brand new bicycles, and freebies from the different vendors with tables and games on site, Vande Brake said.
The royalty from the Big Lake Ambassador Scholarship Program will also be on hand offering face-painting, glow necklaces, tattoos and crown-making.
If you get hungry, hamburgers, hotdogs, beverages will be available for purchase.
Admission is $5 each for adults and children 3 and older.
The location of the event and McPete’s is 590 E. Humboldt Dr. in Big Lake.
The event is made possible by its sponsors, Vande Brake said. Gold sponsors include the Big Lake Police Department, Cargill, Connexus Energy, Coborns, Minnco Credit Union, and Sherburne State Bank. Silver sponsors are the Big Lake Area Veterinary Hospital, Kwik Trip, Liberty Bank Minnesota, MPI (Manufacturing Partners, Inc.) Old National Bank, and Xcel Energy.
The event’s bronze sponsors are the Big Lake Youth Basketball Association, Big Lake Lions Club, Casey’s Dan’s of Big Lake, Data success, Great River Spine & Sport, Lupulin Brewing Co., Majestic Creations, Michelle M. Backlund, Minnesota Limited, The Monticello Times, State Farm, and The Bank of Elk River.
Bike sponsors are: Big Lake Spud Fest, Liberty Bank, Minnco Credit Union, Retired Big Lake Schools Superintendent Steve Wester- berg, State Farm and The Wave Youth Center. Community sponsors are the Big Lake American Legion, Big Lake American Legion Auxiliary, Big Lake Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Big Lake “Do it Best” Lumber, Patriot News and The Wave Youth Center
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
