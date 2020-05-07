The Big Lake City Council granted a sign variance to Bionote, 19922 Industrial Drive, that will allow the business to put a non-conforming sign on the side of its building.

Bionote, which manufactures medical equipment for the veterinary industry, is altering its operations in order to produce COVID-19 test kits that will be used during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Big Lake city staff. One aspect of getting FDA approval to manufacture those components is to have building signage that conforms with FDA requirements. The city-township joint powers board that regulates the industrial park Bionote is in waived its decision-making powers on the matter so the city council could vote and move the request along at a faster pace. The measure passed unanimously. 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

