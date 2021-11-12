Join the City of Big Lake for the fifth annual indoor Big Lake Winter Farmers Market taking place on the third Saturday of each month from November to April from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Big Lake City Hall.
The markets in November and December take place right before the holidays and make for a great place to grab gifts for your loved ones, or a cookie tray for your next family gathering. Our vendors offer a wide variety of homemade and locally grown products including seasonal produce, herbs, baked goods, gluten free goodies, candies, meat, eggs, syrup, honey, mushrooms, kombucha, salsa, pickles, jam, sauces, soaps, lotions, candles, crafts and more! Vendors that have signed up so far this season include:
• Art by Lynn
• Becky’s Bars and Potions
• Bee Wholesome
• Butter Belles
• Carmies Creations
• Cocoa Maas
• Dudley’s Syrup Company
• Farmer Dale
• First Choice
• Hennum’s Homemade
• Katie’s Kitchen
• Kenya Letourneau’s Kreations
• Livi B. Co., LLC
• Lou Lou Crafts
• Marlys Baker
• Matt’s Mushrooms and More
• Mavki Produce
• Oak Park Farm
• Pat’s Crafts
• Prairie Fire Kitchen
• Shekinah Wellness dba My Goodness! • Strings and Things
• Succulent Queen
• TaHannaE LLC
• Norte Cafe Roasters
• Doll House Bakery
Debit/Credit and SNAP-EBT are accepted, as well as the Market Bucks Match Program where those who use their SNAP benefits are matched up to $10 at every market. This season we are excited to bring back live music, free parking, free onsite kids activities, the Frequent Shopper program and Senior Day every other month where seniors 55+ receive $3 in tokens to use on any vendor item. Stop by the information booth to see how all of these programs work! Find more information about the Big Lake Farmers Market on Facebook, Instagram, the City’s website at biglakemn.org or by signing up for monthly email reminders on any of these sites. The Big Lake Winter Farmers Makret schedule is as follows: November 20, December 18, January 15, February 19, March 19, and April 16 at Big Lake City Hall, 160 Lake Street N, Big Lake.
There will also be a bonus market April 23 at Big Lake High School in conjunction with the Community Fair.
