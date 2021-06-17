by Jeffrey Hage
MONTICELLO Times
A St. Cloud woman is facing criminal charges after being arrested in Big Lake while in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Sabrena Hale, 26 of St. Cloud, was arrested in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 9, after being pulled over on Highway 10 near Eagle Lake Road for a vehicle equipment failure and driving conduct.
Hale was in possession of 213 grams of methamphetamine and 233 grams of marijuana at the time of her arrest, according to the Big Lake Police Department..
It was about 2:30 a.m. when Hale was pulled over June 9 by Big Lake Police Officer Tyler Hecht.
While speaking to Hale, Officer Hecht observed a large baggie that contained a substance in which he believed to be marijuana. Officer Hecht observed it in plain view in the unoccupied backseat area of the vehicle.
When asked about the suspected marijuana, Hale admitted the other items in the plastic shopping bags, located underneath the suspected marijuana, belonged to her. Officer Hecht attempted to identify the front passenger who initially gave a false name, but later identified himself. Officer Hecht confirmed the front passenger had Department of Corrections and Mille Lacs County warrants, according to the Big Lake Police Department.
Officer Hecht asked Hale if there were any additional narcotics in the vehicle and she denied the presence of any. Officer Hecht conducted a search of the vehicle.
In a black purse on the font seat Officer Hecht located three plastic baggies that contained a crystalline substance. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 213.7 grams, according to the police department. Officer Hecht field tested the suspected marijuana located in the backseat and it tested positive as marijuana and weighed 233.8 grams.
Hale was placed under arrest and was transported to the Sherburne County Jail where Hale admitted the purse was hers but did not wish to speak about the methamphetamine.
Hale was charged with two felony counts of 1st Degree Possess of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and felony 5th degree possession of narcotics.
