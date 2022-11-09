Big Lake traffic stop nets 128 grams of meth

A routine traffic stop for a non-working headlight has resulted in taking more than 128 grams of methamphetamine off the streets.
The traffic stop was made by Big Lake Police shortly after 12:30 a.m. on November 2 at Highway 10 and Lakeshore Drive.
During the traffic stop, Officer Tyler Hecht observed drug paraphernalia on the floor of the vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle, 42-year-old Noah Napolean McDougall of Robbinsdale, was asked if there were drugs in the vehicle, but refused to comment, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sherburne County District Court.
McDougall was placed in a squad car so his vehicle could be safely searched. As McDougall was being placed in the squad car, a bag containing a white crystal substance was allegedly observed sticking out of McDougall’s
coat pocket, the complaint states. The substance later tested positive fas 29.4 grams of meth.
An additional 88.4 grams of meth was located in a case found in the back seat of the vehicle. An additional 5.9 grams of meth and nine pills containing 4.9 grams of meth were also recovered, the complaint states.
A separate case located in the vehicle contained a handgun, a magazine containing seven bullets, two large knifes, a small propane torch, two scales, six syringes, six doses of Narcan, a small funnel with white residue and a glass smoking device.
McDougall was taken into custody and booked into the Sherburne County Jail. He was charged in Sherburne County District Court with a felony drug charge for possessing 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.