At Big Lake Township’s annual meeting on March 10, Treasurer Ken Warneke presented the 2021 estimated tax levy of $2.23 million. The tax rate will be 23.64% , a 4.5% increase over 2020 which was a 9.5% increase from 2019. Estimated tax capacity at $9,425,000 will be a 7.5% increase over 2020. Final approval, pending legislative changes, will be provided at their reconvened meeting September 10.
Even though Big Lake Township has the largest population at an estimated 7913 and the largest number of road miles at 79, it ranked fourth in tax capacity rate of the Sherburne County townships in 2019. Warneke noted that 86% of their revenue comes from taxes. Thirty-eight percent of their expenditures in 2019 were capital expenses which last many years. Two-thirds of their road maintenance costs last year were for snow and ice removal, a $57,000 increase from 2018. Their taxable market value was just under $800 million.
The township shared two road improvements projects with 229th joint project with Orrock Township and the Ranch Road bridge replacement with Sherburne County.
Twenty-three new homes were built last year with Two Rivers and Knick Knack Knoll – 3rd Addition, as new developments.
Township Briefs
• Eleven residents of Big Lake Township attended their 50-minute annual meeting on March 10th along with 5 guests, presenters and staff. The residents elected current Chair Bruce Aubol to moderate the meeting.
• Big Lake Fire Department Chief Seth Hansen reported 260 calls for service last year with nearly $1.4 million in property losses. They provided over 300hours to educate on fire preventions to schools and childcare facilities. They spent 1450 hours in training last year. Capital expenses included purchasing a new water tender, adding new security entry system keys, and renovating their kitchen.
• Senior Director of Acute Care from CentraCare Lynn Christian shared their redesigned emergency care department that better promotes patient privacy. Their Bounce Back project works with Big Lake Schools to equip students with the tools to respond to life changes. The CentraCare-Monticello Foundation funded the new Healing Garden Labyrinth depicting the Tree of Life. She advised the residents to wash their hands and keep them from their face to avoid the coronavirus disease and call the hotline before they come in. District Board member Leah Hirsch also attended the meeting.
• Sherburne County Regional Planner Marc Schneider discussed the activities of the Central Mississippi River Regional Planning Partnership. Governmental units on both sides of the river are discussing mutual concerns in housing, economic development, child care, health care and their comprehensive plans.
• Big Lake Community Food Shelf Board member Leah Hirsch reported on their new monthly mobile deliveries to seniors and disabled
• Public comment is encouraged on the Big Lake Township Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program
