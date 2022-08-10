The construction of 135 homes in the Prairie Rose Development in Big Lake moved a step closer to reality July 27.
Capstone’s development would sit just north of Marketplace Drive and west of 166th Street NW.
The plan calls for detached town homes, with an average of 7.3 homes per acre, on land that is currently zoned R-2 for medium density development and R-3 for high density development.
The Big Lake City Council approved developer Capstone Homes’ request for rezoning the nearly 34-acre development. The Council also approved a preliminary plat and a development stage planned unit development (PUD). A PUD allows the city and/or developer to put standards on the property regarding things like green space, parking, and pedestrian walkways that might not be part of a standard zoning requirement.
What the City Council didn’t agree to was the developer’s request to convey an adjacent parcel of land to the city- potentially for the use of a park.
The land is on the site of a former landfill, and soil samples and other tests suggest the existence of potential contamination.
After agreeing to not accept the land in question from the developer, the city council agreed that the parcel would be dedicated as a private park land as required by a developers agreement and managed by the future homeowners association. This would satisfy requirements that the development include park land. That came after the Big Lake City Attorney and city staff advised the City Council to not take ownership of the proposed park land, which includes a wetlands area and a pond.
Consultant Planner Kendra Lindahl said she believes there is a risk to the city in taking the land from Capstone Homes for a park.
“I believe its a liability,” Lindahl said.
The proposed park generated a lot of discussion during the meeting, including a discussion led by Councilmember Ken Halverson suggesting that Capstone Homes or the homeowners association could some day abandon the property and put it into tax forfeiture. Halverson was adamant that the get some kind of guarantee from the developer that it or the homeowners association would not walk away from the property and force ownership upon the county or city if a future liability arises. Lindahl said city staff is in talks with the city attorney in regards to the matter and a couple of options could be coming to the council in the future.
Halverson also raised the possibility of requiring the homeowners association to carry insurance on the parcel for 10 to 15 years
Another issue that arose was a requirement for some sidewalks within the development that the developer would like to be vacated and a change in the width of streets through the development from a recommended 32 feet to 29 feet wide. The City requires a sidewalk on one side of all streets, however, Capstone Homes asked that sidewalks on some streets not be required. The City Council obliged. The Council compromised on the street width requirement, granting the developer the right to install streets at 30 feet wide.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.